Dorothea S. Kehaya, 1925-2020

WESTMINSTER WEST, Vt. – Dorothea S. Kehaya, American photographer, 1925-2020, was born in New York City, May 25, 1925, and peacefully passed in Westminster West Feb. 24, 2020 surrounded by love and Christmas tree lights.

A master of black and white and color photography, she has portfolios and pictures in the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the Museum of the City of New York, the Library of Congress as well as many private collections worldwide. She taught photography at The School of Visual Arts in New York City in the early ’70s and privately from then on.

With the incredible help from the Visiting Nurse & Hospice Team, Westminster First Responders, in combination with Senior Solutions and Westminster Cares, Dorothea could live out her life at home. For that, we are eternally grateful.

She is predeceased by the loves of her life, eight Scottish terriers, one Cairn terrier, and 14 cats.

Memorials to be held at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of Fenton & Hennessey Funeral Home.