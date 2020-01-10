Doris P. Dustin, 1924-2020

WALPOLE, N.H. – Doris P. Dustin, 95, of Applewood Lane, passed away at her home Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020. Doris was born in Vernon, Vt., Aug. 29, 1924, the daughter of Perley Lynde and Ruby Phelps and was a graduate of Chester High School. She enjoyed crossword puzzles and wrote in her journal every day.

Surviving are her children Ronald Clark, Pearl Bonnet, Patricia Clark, Marilyn Kimball, and Julie Barry; her sister Vida Eno; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. She is predeceased by her husband Harold Q. Dustin, her son Robert Dustin, her daughter Gloria Gallagher, and her brother Robert Lynde.

There will be no calling hours. There will be a memorial service Saturday, Jan. 18 at 11:30 a.m. at the Fenton & Hennessey Funeral Home in Bellows Falls, Vt. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Meals on Wheels at the Bellows Falls Senior Center, 18 Tuttle St., Bellows Falls, VT 05101.