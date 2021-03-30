Doris M. Turco, 1924-2021

CHESTER, Vt. – Doris M. Turco, 96, died Thursday morning, March 25, 2021 at the home of Robert and Susan Turco after a brief illness. She was born at Springfield Hospital Sept. 3, 1924 to Lauren and Charlotte (Renaud) Clark. Doris and her twin sister Dorothy were the first twins born at Springfield Hospital.

Doris attended schools in Springfield, graduating from Springfield High School with the Class of 1942. She married Walter R. Turco at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Springfield Oct. 9, 1944.

Doris enjoyed cooking and was especially well known for her delicious spaghetti and her donuts. She also enjoyed reading and sewing. She was a wonderful seamstress. She was a member of St. Joseph Parish of Chester.

Doris is survived by her son W. Robert Turco and his wife Susie of Chester and by her daughter Jane Milnes of Clarendon. She is survived by her beloved twin sister Dotty Pease of Springfield, sister Eleanor Swanson of Farmington, Conn., and brother Roger Clark of Rutland. Doris is also survived by her grandson Justin Turco and his wife Tammy, granddaughters Sara Yake and her husband John, and Hannah Monier and her husband Russell. She leaves her most beloved great-grandchildren Brodie and Shiloh Yake, Molly and Maggie Turco, and Kyle and Jeb Monier, and many nieces and nephews.

Doris was predeceased by her husband Walter in 2003, her son Michael in 1980, by her parents, and by her siblings, sisters Elizabeth (Betty) Babson and Evelyn Carley, and brothers Luther, Robert, and Norman Clark.

Graveside services will be held at a later date in the Pleasant View Cemetery in Chester, Vt. Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of one’s choice; Springfield Hospital, 25 Ridgewood Rd., Springfield, VT 05156; or Grace Cottage Hospital, 185 Grafton Rd., Townshend, VT 05353.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield, Vt.