Donna L. Jarvis-Willets, 1957-2020

CHARLESTOWN, N.H. – Donna L. Jarvis-Willets, aged 63, passed away at her home surrounded by loved ones Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020.

Survivors include her husband Billy J. Willets, her stepfather Kenneth A. Domey, one brother Duane Jarvis, and four children Gwenn Nichols, Derek Small, Stephanie Taft, and Kaylee Conti. She also leaves behind seven beloved grandchildren and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. She is predeceased by her mother Beverly E. (Jarvis) Domey and her brother Dale Porter.

Born May 30, 1957, Donna grew up on the Jarvis family farm on South Mountain Road in Weathersfield, Vt. There she lived with her grandparents George and Lena Jarvis, her mother Beverly, and her two younger brothers. Always hanging out with her many cousins and friends, she was the true definition of a Vermont country girl and loved sharing many fond memories of her childhood. She was a 1975 graduate of Windsor High School. From this time on she had been married, had her children, and resided mostly in Weathersfield just down the road from the “Farm.” It wasn’t until 1995, when she met Billy and fell in love with both him and his daughter Kaylee. They married that same year, became a family of six and celebrated their 25th anniversary this past July.

Having that old-fashioned work ethic, Donna gave a lot of her time and provided for her children while working for Okemo Mountain as the housekeeping supervisor for many years. Having paid her dues, she fully retired from working in 2019. She is remembered as a wonderful boss by many of her past employees whom she would call her friends.

During her retirement, she enjoyed spending time with her family and friends and spoiling her grandchildren. She also always enjoyed movies, puzzles, cooking, trips to Maine, cribbage, listening to music, and sitting outdoors, especially next to a campfire. Donna truly lived her life to the fullest through these simple pleasures. Anyone who knew her will regard her as a beautiful person who was honest, caring, and also a great listener. Donna is deeply loved and will be missed daily, but she will never be forgotten as she holds a special place in many people’s hearts.

In our remembrance of her love for her four-legged children, our family wishes that donations be made to the Sullivan County Humane Society in lieu of flowers. At this time, a celebration of Donna’s life has not been planned due to Covid-19 precautions. We will advise with updates, via Facebook, as these plans are made. Cards may be sent to the following address: 126 Cobb Rd., Charlestown, NH 03603.

We thank you for the many condolences and prayers during this very heavy-hearted time.

