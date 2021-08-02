Donna A. Chickering, 1957-2021

SAXTONS RIVER, Vt. – Donna Ann Chickering, 64, of Saxtons River, Vt., died peacefully at home surrounded by family after her long battle with brain cancer. She was born Jan. 1, 1957 in Claremont, N.H., the daughter of Kenneth and Ann (Grenier) Lee. She attended schools in Claremont, N.H., graduating from Stevens High School and receiving an associate in nursing from River Valley Tech Center.

Donna spent her life serving as a nurse, committed to the health and wellness of her community. She was an avid gardener and had an exceptional green thumb. Donna also enjoyed sewing and crafting, always gifting her pieces to family and friends. Antiquing and turning junk furniture into functional pieces was a passion for Donna. However, she cherished spending her time with the ones she loved the most.

She is survived by her beloved husband of 18 years James Chickering, her son Shawn Bartlett and his fiancé Mary Ann Gloss of Springfield, Vt., daughter Jennifer Chambers and her husband Phon Chambers of Baltimore, Vt., son Joshua Bartlett and his wife Sheena Bartlett of Grafton, Vt., son Shane Bartlett and partner Nicole Ducharme of Clinton, Conn., daughter Jessica Akusis and husband Tim Akusis of Claremont, N.H., daughter Rachel Greenberg of Watertown, Mass., stepson Patrick Chickering and wife Michelle Chickering of Saxtons River, Vt., 18 grandchildren, and five siblings Kenneth Lee, Robert Lee, Percy Lee, Diane Lee, and Scott Lee.

The family wishes to express their appreciation to Kathy Aldrich for all her support and care during these past few months.

The funeral service will be held at the Community Christian Church in Athens, Vt., Sunday, Aug. 8 at 2 p.m.

Donations can be made to The Dana Farber Cancer Institute, Visiting Nurses and Hospice of Vermont and New Hampshire, and Grace Cottage Hospital, which have all been vital in Donna’s care for the past year and a half.