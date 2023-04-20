Donald L. Adams, 1939-2022

SAXTONS RIVER, Vt. – Don attended The Vermont Academy and went on to graduate from Brown University. After college, he worked at the Federal Reserve until his retirement. After retirement, Don spent his time between the family home in Saxtons River, Vt. and his home in Dunedin, Fla., where he enjoyed gardening, cooking, and spending time with his family. Later in his life, he donated the family home in Saxtons River to The Vermont Academy, a school that always held a special place in Don’s heart. After he donated the home to The Vermont Academy, Don spent the remainder of his life living in Dunedin, Fla., where he spent many days playing golf with his friends.

Don is survived by his sister-in-law Peg Adams, his nephew Ed Adams, nieces Martha Adams and spouse Rick Payne, and Kate Pfeifle and spouse Bret Pfeifle, grand-nephews E.J. Adams and Teddy Pfeifle, and grand-nieces Jacklyn Adams and Adie Pfeifle.

A graveside service will be held on May 19, 2023, at the Saxtons River Cemetery at 11 a.m. All are welcome and invited to attend.

Fenton and Hennessey Funeral Home in Bellows Falls is assisting with arrangements. Please visit www.fentonandhennessey.com.