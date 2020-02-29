Donald A. Guy, 1932-2020

LUDLOW, Vt. – Donald A. Guy, 87, passed away at his home in Ludlow Tuesday evening, Feb. 25, 2020. He was born in Lyndon, Vt. June 25, 1932, son of Lewis and Violet (Henderson) Guy. He grew up in Lyndonville and graduated from Lyndon Institute Class of 1950.

He enlisted in the United States Army in 1950 and was stationed in Alaska from 1950 to 1952 during the Korean Conflict. On Dec. 8, 1956, he married Norma Dempsie in Ludlow, Vt.

He worked as a ski instructor and cutting trails at Okemo Mountain in Ludlow, Vt. He was employed as a toolmaker and machinist with General Electric in Ludlow and Rutland, Vt. for over 10 years, after which he owned and operated his own excavating company in Ludlow, Vt. for many years. With his excavating company, he worked on the Alaska Pipeline for three summers.

He enjoyed hunting and fishing and enjoyed trips to Canada and Colorado. He also enjoyed skiing for many years.

He is survived by his wife Norma of Ludlow, one daughter Valarie Lajoie of Shrewsbury, Vt., one son Gary Guy of Woodbridge, Va., one brother Ronald Guy of Lyndonville, Vt., five grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was predeceased by his parents, one brother, and two sisters.

Memorial services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Ludlow Ambulance Department, 19 West Hill, Ludlow, VT 05149. Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield, Vt. is assisting with arrangements.