Dona M. Farrar, 1948-2020

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Dona M. Farrar, 72, passed away June 17, 2020 at the McClure Miller Respite House in Burlington, Vt. She was born March 25, 1948 in Bellows Falls, Vt., the daughter of Clayton and Patricia (Haskins) Roy. She attended the Vilas School in Alstead, N.H. and later received her GED.

She was a mother and homemaker. She enjoyed doing crafts and writing stories and poems.

Dona is survived by her children Tyce Kingsbury, Michael Kingsbury, Travis Farrar, Michele Kingsbury, and stepdaughter Dawn Loura; 16 grandchildren; 34 great-grandchildren; and her brother Ralph Roy. She was predeceased by her parents and longtime companion Charles Loura.

A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Davis Memorial Chapel is assisting with arrangements.