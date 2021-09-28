Dianne VanGuilder, 1949-2021.

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Dianne VanGuilder, 72, passed away unexpectedly, Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021 at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, N.H., her family by her side. She was born May 11, 1949 in Springfield, Vt., the daughter of Richard K. and Virginia M. (Gannon) Trombly. She attended Springfield schools, graduating from Springfield High School Class of 1967.

On Dec. 30, 1967, Dianne married Eugene VanGuilder in Springfield, Vt.

Dianne worked as bartender at the Robert L. Johnson VFW Post 771 in Springfield, Vt., for over 20 years, a job she greatly enjoyed.

Dianne enjoyed playing bingo, rip tickets, and visits to the casino. She enjoyed baking for her family and making chocolate chip cookies for Rick. Most of all, Dianne enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her daughter and two grandsons who were a very special part of her life.

She is survived by her husband Eugene, daughter Yvonne White (Rick), two grandsons Eric (Jill) and Kyle, one sister Bonnie L. Regan, two brothers George R. Trombly (Mary), and Richard K. Trombly Jr., and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She was predeceased by her parents.

A graveside service will be held Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021 at noon at the St. Mary’s Cemetery in Springfield, Vt. Reverend Peter Williams will officiate. A gathering will follow at the VFW Post 771.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Robert L. Johnson VFW Post 771, 191 River St., Springfield, VT 05156.

Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield is assisting with arrangements.