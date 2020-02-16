Dianne L. Johnson, 1959-2020

LUDLOW, Vt. – Dianne L. (Glidden) Johnson, 60, passed away Friday, Feb. 7, 2020 surrounded by her family at home, following a long illness. She was born April 23, 1959 in Springfield, Vt., the daughter of Ronald and Wilma (Grover) Glidden. She was a graduate of Green Mountain High School in Chester, Vt.

Dianne began her healthcare career as an LNA at the Gill Odd Fellows Home in Ludlow and from there worked many years in private homes and was considered an excellent private caregiver. She was a very active participant of the Proctorsville Volunteer Fire Department, involved in helping to raise money through coin drops and dinners alongside her many family members, including her brother Fire Chief Robert Glidden. She especially enjoyed spending time with her husband, children, and all of her “babies.” Most recently, she looked forward to coloring and playing checkers with her youngest brother Allen.

She is survived by her husband of 38 years William J. Johnson Sr.; a son Willy Johnson and his wife Melissa of Ludlow, Vt.; two daughters Christy Johnson and her partner Josh Bailey of Springfield, Vt. and Heather Prue and her husband Corey of Westminster, Vt.; two brothers Robert Glidden and Allen Glidden, both of Cavendish, Vt.; a sister Darlene Rounds of Proctorsville, Vt.; 11 grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. She was predeceased by her parents, infant son Baby Boy Johnson in 1985, and brother James Glidden.

A celebration of life service will be held Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020 at 2 p.m. at the Proctorsville Fire Station, 513 Main Street, Proctorsville, Vt. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Proctorsville Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 81, Proctorsville, VT 05153.

Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield, Vt. is assisting with arrangements.