Dianne G. Bixby, 1944-2025

LUDLOW, Vt. – Dianne G. Bixby, 81, of Ludlow, Vt., passed away on April 30, 2025. She was born in Rutland, Vt., on Feb. 12, 1944, daughter of Harold and Gladys (Pollard) Fuller.

She attended and graduated from Black River High School. On June 12, 1971, she married Milton Bixby at the Tyson Church in Plymouth, Vt.

Dianne worked as an assembler for Mack Molding for eight years and Jeld-Wen for 13 years. Dianne also cleaned houses, ran a daycare, and worked at the Inn Town Motel.

She was a member of the Red Hat Society and the auxiliary for the Ludlow American Legion Post 36.

Dianne loved traveling, reading, cooking, family get-togethers, knitting, word puzzles, dancing, hummingbirds, and playing bingo.

She is survived by her sons Donald Bixby and Kevin Bixby; daughter-in-law Kathy Bixby; stepsons Robert Bixby, Ronald Bixby, and James Bixby; stepdaughter Laurel Davis; grandsons Shawn Bixby and Austin Evarts; her sister Helen Frechette; and her dearest friend David Garland and his family.

She is predeceased by her husband Milton H. Bixby; her daughter Donna Evarts; and siblings Robert Pollard, Richard Fuller, and Janice Garrow.

A private service will be held at a later date.