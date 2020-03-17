Diane L. Gray, 1958-2020

LUDLOW, Vt. – Diane Lynn Gray, 61, passed comfortably March 11, 2020 in her own home, surrounded by her loved ones. She was born in Southampton, N.Y. July 2, 1958, the daughter of William and Patricia Cox.

Diane graduated from East Hampton High School Class of 1976. Following graduation, as a young adult she worked in the catering business in East Hampton country clubs and marinas. In the late ’70s, she settled down in Vermont for a few years with her lifelong friend Denise Hurley. In 1981, Diane married her predeceased husband Daniel Gray and helped raise his children Daniel and Kelly Gray in locations in East Hampton and the Bronx, N.Y.

In the mid 1980s, Diane returned back to Vermont with her husband and, for almost three decades, owned and managed a lucrative real estate business as landlords in Springfield and Ludlow, Vt. Diane, whose childhood nickname was “Painty,” was always so proud of her blue color work accomplishments in keeping her apartments clean and manicured.

Diane and Dan were wonderful foster parents as well. Their dedication to help a young man with mental disabilities for many years was astonishing. She loved to entertain all the nieces and nephews in the outdoor watering holes of Vermont. She enjoyed going to the casinos and Zumba class in Springfield with the girls.

Diane was a passionate and feisty spirit in life. Her love of art was astounding. She was a wonderful and a loyal friend to many people. She had a place in this world in which she loved life, family, friends, dogs, gardens, and enterprises and called it her own. She will be dearly missed.

Diane is survived by a large circle of family and friends: son Daniel Gray and wife Maria Gray; daughter Kelly Gray Hosey and husband Neil Hosey; son James Colon; three beautiful grandchildren Connor, Grace, and Mary Kate; brother Jesse Cox and wife Stephanie Cox; brother Bobby Cox; sister Debbie Mulligan and husband Patrick Mulligan; uncle Joey and aunt Linda Zenger; cousins Jesse and Deena Zenger; sisters- and brothers-in-law Kathleen Gray, William and Sharon Gray, and Kevin and MaryAnne Gray. She was adored by many nieces, nephews, and special friends, including Denise Hurley, Tom and Mabel Bishop and family, Elsa, Abbie and the girls, and many other residents of Springfield, Vt.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or at www.cancer.org.