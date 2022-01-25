Diane Hart, 1955-2022

CHESTER, Vt. – Diane Jo Emerson Hart, 66, of Kevadus Circle, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Jan. 20, 2022, after a short struggle with cancer.

Diane was born Oct. 21, 1955 in Shrewsbury, Vt., the daughter of Benjamin L. Emerson & Lillian M. (Freeman) Emerson. She grew up in Mount Holly, Bethel, and Ludlow, graduated from Black River High School, and went on to earn a bachelor’s degree in education from Lyndon State College.

Diane returned to Ludlow Elementary School where she taught grades first and second for 35 years. She loved everything to do with butterflies and she raised and released Monarchs and Tiger Swallowtails every year in her life cycle science lessons. In her free time, she loved doing jigsaw puzzles, reading mystery books, making crafts, playing word and board games, camping, fishing, and spending time with her cats and beloved granddaughter Rowan. She made many special memories traveling to visit her daughter in far-away places like Wyoming and Switzerland. She found many friends through local organizations including the Loyal Order of Moose in Springfield, VFW of Claremont, Polish American Club of Claremont, and Daughters of the American Revolution.

Diane is survived by her partner David Ryan of over 30 years of Chester, Vt., daughter Julie Hart (Daniel Schlaepfer) of Delmar, N.Y., son Richard Hart and granddaughter Rowan Hart of Chester, Vt., brother Winston C. Derby (Linda) of New Market, Tenn., sister Barbara Pukt (Joseph) of Nashua, N.H., sister Donna Emerson of Muncie, Ind., best friend Robin Steele of Chester, and many friends. Diane is predeceased by her parents, brother Gerald Derby, and sisters Ruth Preston and Carol Ann Emerson.

Diane was a kind, gentle, loving soul who touched many, many lives. Her loving, inviting smile will not be forgotten. When it is again safe to gather, we will invite friends and family to come together to celebrate her wonderful life. Arrangements are being handled by Fenton and Hennessey Funeral Home, 55 Westminster St, Bellows Falls, VT, 05101.