Dexter B. Lockwood Jr., 2021

PROCTORSVILLE, Vt. – Dexter B. Lockwood, 83, passed away at his home Jan. 29, 2021 with his wife by his side. Dexter was born in Springfield, Vt., the son of Dexter and Alice (Ross) Lockwood. He graduated from Springfield High School in the Class of 1956. Shortly thereafter, he entered the U.S. Navy, serving on the U.S.S. Arcadia.

Following his discharge from the Navy, he went on to additional training at WER Industrial and became an electrical technician, traveling the eastern United States. He also worked for Fellows Gear Shaper of Springfield, setting up and maintaining the machines manufactured by Fellows. He later worked for North American Bitruder in Springfield, The National Survey in Chester, Vt., Best Western Motel, and H&R Block in Ludlow, Vt.

Dexter served as a lister for the town of Cavendish and for 25 years was a member and chairman of the Prudential Committee of Cavendish Fire District No. 1 – the Proctorsville Fire Dept.

Following his discharge from the Navy, he married Roberta Lamphere in Springfield, Vt. They had two daughters, Beverly and Margaret. They divorced in the ’80s; and in 1988, he married Evelyn Davis Miele in Cavendish, Vt. He passed away after 32 years of marriage to Evelyn in the home they had built together.

Dexter is survived by his wife Evelyn; his daughters Beverly Damon (Chris) of Rowlette, Texas, and Margaret Blanchard of Springfield; stepdaughter Kathleen Osgood of Kingston, N.Y.; grandchildren Daniel and David Sipayboun of Rowlette, Texas, Melody Williams and Christopher Petelle of Springfield, Vt.; a great-granddaughter Bella of Texas; brother-in-law Albert Davis and Roxie of Proctorsville; sister-in-law Irene Wood of Chester, Vt.; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. He is also survived by the many friends he met as a “friend of Bill’s” for over 37 years as a member of AA. He was predeceased by his brother Bill and his sister Eris.

A celebration of life will be held in the spring. Contributions may be made in his memory to the Proctorsville Volunteer Fire Department or to the Ludlow Ambulance Service in Ludlow, Vt.