Dewanda Gokey, 1947-2020

WESTMINSTER, Vt. – Dewanda Gokey, 72, of Morse Brook Road, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. Dewanda was born in Monticello, Ariz. March 3, 1947, the daughter of Parker and Sarah (Griffin) Wade. She attended schools in Arkansas, Saxtons River, Westminster, and Bellows Falls High School. She worked as a truck driver at Wades Trucking, worked as an LNA, worked for Burlington Rug Mill, and also worked as a carhop at the A&W in Rockingham, Vt. She was a member of the Boyden Grange in Westminster, was a Cub Scout den mother, and enjoyed helping homeless people. She was a member of the Immanuel Episcopal Church and the United Church, both in Bellows Falls, where she helped get the old-fashioned Christmas parties started.

Surviving are her daughters Frances Wheeler of Springfield, Vt. and Melissa Rabtoy of Westminster, Vt.; her son James Foster of Springfield, Vt.; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her son Richard Lafayette.

There will be calling hours Saturday, Feb. 1, from 12-1 p.m., with funeral beginning at 1 p.m. at Fenton & Hennessey Funeral Home in Bellows Falls. Burial will follow the service in the Westminster Cemetery. Friends and family are invited to a gathering at MacLaomainn’s in Chester, Vt. following the burial.