Dennis W. Johnson, 1972-2020

PROCTORSVILLE, Vt. – Dennis William Johnson, 47, passed away Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020 at the Rutland Regional Medical Center in Rutland, Vt., after a long illness. He was born Dec. 10, 1972 in Hudson, N.Y., the son of Kenneth G. Trombley and Marie Myrtle Miner. He attended elementary school in Cavendish, Vt. and attended Green Mountain Union High School in Chester, Vt.

He enjoyed hunting and fishing, working on cars, trading and swapping cars, antiques, and other items. He loved animals, especially his two dogs, Duchess and Muppet. Although he struggled with his health for many years, he loved to joke around. He had a quick wit and enjoyed teasing his family with funny nicknames.

He is survived by his mother Marie Johnson; one brother William Johnson; six sisters Rosemarie Evans, A.J. Keogh, Anne Collins, June Mylott, Kendra Johnson, and Denise Bates; and by many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Friends may call at the Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield, Vt., Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, from 2-4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Rutland Humane Society, 765 Stevens Rd., Pittsford, VT 05763. Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield is assisting with arrangements.