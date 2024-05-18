Dennis N. Rhodes, 1953-2024

CHESTER, Vt. – Dennis was born in Springfield, Vt. He graduated from Springfield High School in 1971, and then attended the (former) Greenfield College of Art in Greenfield, Mass. He worked at Green Mountain Log Homes for many years, and most recently worked for himself, hewing and peeling logs and also building beautiful stone walls.

He was an artist and a master carver. Dennis had an easygoing way, a wonderful sense of humor, and a fun-loving spirit. He enjoyed old Westerns, and was fond of animals, and of being outdoors.

He was predeceased by his partner Darlene Knight, his parents Wilmer and Dorothea Rhodes, and his brother Kim Rhodes. He leaves behind his son Justin, and granddaughter Riley Rhodes; brother Gary (wife Randi) Rhodes of Quarryville, Pa.; sister Cynthia (husband Sydney) Veysey of Vershire, Vt.; a sister-in-law Denita (wife of the late Kim) Rhodes of Springfield, Vt.; an uncle; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. Dennis will be truly missed by all who loved him, but his artistic hand is evident in the items and in the places that he has touched.

There will be a Celebration of his Life on Saturday, June 1, at 1 p.m., at 165 Cider Mill Road, North Springfield, Vt.