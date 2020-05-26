Denise Carrara, 1970-2020

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Denise Carrara of Bellows Falls passed away May 19, 2020 in her home in Bellows Falls.

Denise worked most of her life as a waitress and chef before becoming a homemaker. She was devoted to her children, her family, and her various pets. Her creative passions included painting, gardening, writing, and jewelry-making. Her warm smile, contagious laughter, and generous and caring spirit will be missed by all who knew her.

She is survived by her two children Braedon and Angus Gunn; her enduring life partner James Waryas; siblings Adam Carrara and Lisa Carrara; mother Marie Willette; father Donato S. Carrara; nephews Shawn Ramsey and Cameron Carrara; and niece Keira Carrara. She was predeceased by her brother Donato E. Carrara.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to be made to Our Place Drop-In Center to assist needy families during these trying times. Final arrangements will be announced at a later date.

“I love you more than all the leaves on all the trees in the whole wide world.” Denise Carrara, Jan. 25, 1970-May 19, 2020