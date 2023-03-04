SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Deborah M. Thompson, 74, passed away peacefully on Feb. 21, 2023, surrounded by family and friends. Deb was born in Springfield, Vt., the daughter of Kenneth and Priscilla (Roys) Ross. Deb attended school in Springfield and worked doing chores on various farms. Deb was a lover of animals, with a special fondness for her German shepherd, Lady Tutu. Deb loved spending time with her family, friends, and caregivers. She was quick to offer hugs and truly loved those she came to know as friends. She loved to dance. Deb had a sassy personality. She loved smoking her pipe, and often used colorful language. She was known to tell people where she would like to put her boot!! Deb left a mark on the hearts of all who know her and will be deeply missed.

Deb is survived by daughters, Lori and Lisa, a brother Kenneth Ross of Yulee, Fla.; nephews Mark, Paul, Peter, and David Cannistraci, and Robert Stephens; nieces Rebecca Saypack, Naomi Cannistraci, Jacquelyn Stephens, and Danielle Dittmar, her shared living provider Randi LaFrance, and her dear friend Richard.

She was predeceased by her parents and sisters Rebecca Cannistraci and Diane Dittmar.

A visitation will be held on Monday, March 6, from 1-2 p.m. at the Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield, Vt.

A funeral service will follow at 2 p.m.

Interment will take place in the Oakland Cemetery in the spring.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Davis Memorial Chapel located in Springfield, Vt.