Deborah L. Swisher, 1950-2023

ROCKINGHAM, Vt. – Deborah Swisher, 73, passed away on Nov. 24, 2023, at home in Rockingham. Deborah was born Jan. 8, 1950, in Springfield, Vt., to Charles and Flora (Parkhurst) Anderson.

Debbie worked at Vermont T’s for over 15 years, and later at NewsBank, both in Chester, Vt. Debbie loved making crafts and crocheting. She gifted most of her handmade treasures to children, family, friends, and several care facilities. She had an annual fun-loving holiday tradition of making Christmas cookies with her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Debbie was a member of the Bartonsville Grange for 20 years, where she held multiple offices including master for four years, and was a member of the executive committee. Most of all, Debbie loved spending time with her family.

Debbie is survived by her children Gloria (Paul) Thomas of Walpole, N.H., and Patrick (Fawna) Start of Johnson, Vt.; her four sisters Judy Chernouski, Nancy Rodgers, Charlyn Start, and Sandy Kiablick; her grandchildren Kristina Thomas, Selina Meisenhelder, Holly Strait, Taylor Palmer, and Natalie Start; as well as eight great-grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her parents and Gary Swisher, her husband of 25 years.

A graveside service will be held in the spring in Houghtonville Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please consider giving to the Bartonsville Grange. Donations can be sent to Bartonsville Grange, C/O Nancy Rogers, 243 Lower Bartonsville Road, Chester VT 05143.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Fenton and Hennessey Funeral Home, 55 Westminster St in Bellows Falls, Vt.