Deborah A. Strong, 1956-2021

CAVENDISH, Vt. – Deborah A. Strong, 64, passed away Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021 at the Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, N.H. She was born Dec. 30, 1956 in Hanover, N.H., the daughter of Ralph and Leona (Covey) Stockman. She attended Green Mountain Union High School in Chester, Vt.

Deborah enjoyed gardening, bird watching, cooking, baking ,and home decorating.

She is survived by her children Errin Strong of Rutland, Kimberly Scott of Perkinsville, and Christopher Strong of Chester; companion Randy Stocker of Cavendish; eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; three brothers Mike Stockman, Victor Stockman, and Clyde Stockman; six sisters Donna Nickerson, Kathy Roberts, Bonnie Morris, Joanie Foster, Lori Turco, and Janet Smith; and also by many nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was predeceased by her parents Ralph and Leona.

At her request there will be no services. Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield is assisting with arrangements.