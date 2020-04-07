Dawn P. Waldo, 1934-2020

S. LONDONDERRY, Vt. – Dawn P. Waldo of South Londonderry, Vt. and Eusitis, Fla. passed away March 26 after complications from surgery. She was born Feb. 17, 1934 to Ralph and Jean Hough in Hadley, Mass.

She loved camping, bowling, cards, and cooking for friends and family most of all. She loved her husband Robert whom she met on a blind date and ran away and married 60 years ago.

Together, they raised sons Robert Jr. of Brookfield, Conn. and Marc of South Londonderry, Vt. who survive. She was predeceased by son Richard, granddaughter Jessica, and daughter-in-law Linda.

A service will be held at a later date.