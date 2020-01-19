Dawn G. Wright, 1957-2020

WESTMINSTER, Vt. – Dawn G. Wright, 62, passed away Jan. 3, 2020 in North Carolina. Dawn was born in Springfield, Vt., April 28, 1957, the daughter of Robert and Barbara (Sawtelle) Gammon. She was a 1975 graduate of Green Mountain High School and worked at Brooks Pharmacy and Rite Aid for 25 years. Dawn was a member of the First Congregational Church of Westminster where she also served as a trustee and treasurer. After moving to North Carolina, she joined the First United Methodist Church in Dallas, N.C., where she and Ed became Stephen ministers. Dawn always liked helping other people.

In 1982, in Proctorsville, Vt., she married Edward Wright who survives. Also surviving are her sister Beth Gammon of Springfield, Vt., and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. She is predeceased by her parents, her brother Robert Gammon, and her sister Amy Horton.

There will be a memorial service Saturday, June 13 at 11 a.m. at the Congregational Church in Westminster with burial to follow in the Westminster Cemetery. Arrangements are in the care of Fenton & Hennessey Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Dawn’s name may be made to the Vermont Cancer Society or the First Congregational Church of Westminster.