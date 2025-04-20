David W. Behn, 1949-2025

WEATHERSFIELD, Vt. – David W. Behn, 75, went to be with the Lord on Monday, April 14, after an unexpected medical event. David was the firstborn son of Walter and Florence Behn, of Reedsburg, Wis., born on July 3, 1949. David is survived by his wife of 52 years Nancy, son Andrew (Sara), daughter Hannah (Bill), seven grandchildren, and two beloved cats. David is also survived by three brothers and their wives, Steven (Linda), Warren (Kristi), and Douglas (Helyn); and nieces and nephews.

David grew up on his family’s farm, where he developed a strong work ethic and love of operating and working on farm equipment, especially Oliver tractors. David graduated from high school in June of 1967, and enlisted in the Navy. He served with the Seabees 6th Naval Construction Battalion. He was chosen as Seabee of the Month in December 1968. As a Seabee, he was stationed at Roosevelt Roads in Puerto Rico; Guantanamo Bay, Cuba; and Davisville, R.I. Upon his honorable discharge in 1971, he worked as a camp counselor at Camp Good News in Charlestown, N.H., where he met his wife.

David and Nancy were married on July 1, 1972, in Ludlow, Vt. Continuing with the work he began in the Seabees, David pursued a career in plumbing, apprenticing with Town and Country Plumbing and Heating in Reading, Vt. Upon receiving his Master Plumber’s License in May of 1976, he opened his own business, D.W. Behn Plumbing and Heating LLC. He worked faithfully in his business until his passing, and the business will continue under the leadership of his son and grandson.

David most recently served as the head deacon at Bow Baptist Church in Weathersfield Bow, Vt., where he and Nancy have attended since 2007. David was a driver for the Weathersfield Volunteer Ambulance Service from 1976-1986. He was also a member of the Hart-Parr Oliver Collectors Association.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Lucy Mackenzie Humane Society, P.O. Box 702, Brownsville, VT 05037.

Services will be held at Davis Memorial Chapel, 99 Summer Street, Springfield, Vt. Visiting hours are Thursday, May 1, from 5-7 p.m. The funeral service will be held Friday, May 2, at 11 a.m., with burial to follow at Grout Cemetery in Perkinsville. Davis Memorial Chapel is assisting with arrangements.