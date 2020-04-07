David N. Goyette, 1943-2020

GRAFTON, Vt. – David N. Goyette (Dave), 77, long-term resident of Grafton lost his long battle against Lewy Body Dementia Sunday, March 29, 2020. Dave was born March 12, 1943 in Burlington, the son of Clarence B. and Clara M. (Fisher) Goyette of Saxtons River.

Dave graduated from Bellows Falls High School then became an Air Force Reservist. Dave worked several years at Vermont Research Corp. until they closed, then worked at Markem Image Corp until retiring in 2013. On Nov. 25, 1965, Dave married his beloved wife Annie (Lockerby) Goyette in Gulf Port, Miss. The couple returned to Vermont and built their home in Grafton where together, they raised their family.

Dave loved the adventure of travel, but would say time with family was what made him complete. Dave liked doing things his own way, often reminding his loved ones “We only get one life, live it without regrets.” His energy and zest for life were infectious and he will be greatly missed.

Dave is survived by his children Melaney (Paul) Stevens and Melisa Beaulieu; grandchildren Jeremiah (Kate) Goyette, Clarrissa Stevens, Hannah Beaulieu, and Abigail Beaulieu; a great granddaughter Eleanor Goyette; a brother Kenneth Goyette; sister-in-law Irene Rice; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

The family is having a private burial with a celebration of David’s life to be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, cards, or visits, please consider making donations to The Dementia Society of America, P.O. Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901.