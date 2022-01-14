David M. Call, 1957-2022

North Hartland, Vt. – David M. Call, born on March 5, 1957, passed away at 64 years of age on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, while in Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, N.H. after battling on-going, non-Covid-19 medical problems.

David was predeceased by his father, David R. Call, and his sister, Debra C. Call.

He is survived by his wife, Kitty Call; their three beloved children, Angell Lyndes and husband Jeff, Bill Matthews and wife Daph, and Don Matthews and spouse Manny; his mother, Phyllis Call Regione; his identical twin brother, Phillip M. Call; his grandchildren, Ashley, Amber, Justin, Joe, and Billie Jean; his four great-grandchildren; as well as nieces and nephews.

David grew up in White River Junction, Vt., attended Hartford schools, and lived in Lebanon before moving to North Hartland, Vt., where he resided for the last 30 years with Kitty. They were married on Aug. 31, 2002, in Hartland. He proudly and honorably served 34 years with the Vermont Department of Corrections until he retired.

David requested no funeral services to be held, but with his blessing, a celebration of life in his honor will be held at a later date and time to be determined. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the American Diabetes Association or the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.

Knight Funeral Home of White River Junction is entrusted with arrangements and online condolences are appreciated for David’s family at www.knightfuneralhomes.com.