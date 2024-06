NORTH SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – A graveside service for David M. Bibens, 78, who died on Jan. 28, 2024, will be held on Saturday, June 15, at 11 a.m., at the Pine Grove Cemetery in North Springfield, Vt. The Rev. Joanne Thomas will officiate. A Celebration of Life will follow at the family home.

Davis Memorial Chapel is assisting with arrangements.