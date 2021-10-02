David L. Murray, 1945-2021

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – David L. Murray, 75, of Springfield, Vt. passed away at home Sept. 21, 2021. He was born in Springfield, Vt., Dec. 8, 1945, son of George and Felicia (Bocko) Murray. He attended Springfield Schools and graduated from Springfield High School, Class of 1963.

On Aug. 12, 1978, he married Debra Young, and together they raised two daughters Allison and Elizabeth.

He began his career at Simonds Precision Products in Bellows Falls and went on to own two businesses: Precision Valley Construction and Precision Pools.

Dave was a hardworking, thoughtful, selfless, and inquisitive man who always put others first. His perseverance and dedication to his profession was like no other up until his last day. His greatest joys in life were his wife, daughters, and two grandsons. Any opportunity he had, he would escape to his homes in Florida, Maine, or visit his daughter’s family in Connecticut. More than anything, he enjoyed spending time with his family, watching sports, reading, relaxing, and dining out. Dave was known for his quick wit, humor, and was always ready to tell you a story. He was one of a kind and will never be forgotten.

He is survived by his wife Debra; daughters Allison Edwards (Alex) and Elizabeth Murray; grandsons Ryder and Paxton Edwards; brother George Murray (Lisa); sisters Marylyn Wentworth (Stacey) and Sandra Belisle (Bob); and many nieces and nephews.

He is predeceased by his parents.

A Celebration of Life for David will be held in the spring of 2022. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Springfield Booster Club, P.O. Box 666, Springfield, VT 05156.

Davis Memorial Chapel is assisting with the arrangements.