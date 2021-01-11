David L. McCormack, 1932-2020

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – David Lawrence McCormack, 88, of Prescott Valley, passed away Dec. 25, 2020. He passed away in Good Samaritan Nursing Home, Prescott Valley due to complications from the Covid-19 virus. David was born in Springfield, Vt., to Ernest LeRoy McCormack and Florence Austin Holt.

David was married to Lorraine Eleanor Williams for 60 years. She preceded David in passing in 2011. They had four children together – one, Linda M. Roby, preceded David in passing in 2018.

He is survived by his older sister Joyce Waite (91) of Springfield, Vt.; his children David E. McCormack of Alabama, Stephen L. McCormack of Springfield, Vt., Stephen’s wife Michelle, and Diane L. McCormack-Murphy of Prescott Valley, Ariz.; 11 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, 6 great-great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews, and many friends.

Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Home will be tenderly caring for David’s after death care. There will be no memorial services at this time. A gathering in remembrance of “Latigo Dave’s” multi-talented life will be pending the current pandemic. To be announced at a later date.

For more information, please contact his daughter Diane by email artemistar.432@yahoo.com.