David L. Green, 1936-2020

CHESTER, Vt. – David L. “Red” Green, 83, passed away peacefully at his home Wednesday morning, April 29, 2020, surrounded by his family. He was born June 16, 1936 in East Hardwick, Vt., the son of Thomas and Mabel (Dimick) Green. He graduated from Springfield High School Class of 1954 and the co-op course. He serviced in the Army National Guard for 28 years.

On June 23, 1962, he married Sophia Munson in Springfield, Vt. He was employed as a machinist for many years working at Jones & Lamson Machine Tool, Parks & Woolsons, and Bryant Grinder. He also worked at the Springfield Sunoco as a mechanic. He was a truck driver with Idlenot Dairy in Springfield, truck driver and technician with Johnson & Dix and Springfield Fuel Company. He later started his own company Dave’s Heating Inc. and worked for many more years as a service technician alongside his son Steve.

Dave was a motorcycle buff. He repaired motorcycles and did Vermont state motorcycle inspections for over 50 years. He also worked at the Springfield Bowling Alley for many years in the pro-shop. He enjoyed camping, traveling, bowling, billiards, golf, and his antique car.

He is survived by his wife Sophia, son Steven Green (Michelle), daughter Sharon Sinclair (Roger), brother Douglas Green, four grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was predeceased by his parents and three sisters Marilyn Page, Carolyn Wimmer, and Janice Claflin.

A graveside service will be held at a later date in the Oakland Cemetery in Springfield, Vt. Davis Memorial Chapel is assisting with arrangements.