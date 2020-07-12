David J. Fazzina, 1948-2020

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – David J. Fazzina, 71, passed away unexpectedly June 28, 2020 at the Springfield Hospital in Springfield, Vt. He was born Sept. 11, 1948 in Connecticut, son of Sebastian and Theresa (Rioux) Fazzina. He attended school and graduated high school in Connecticut. He was married to Marlene Skidgel. She predeceased him.

David was a self-employed contractor in Durham, Conn., for 40 years. After his retirement, he moved to Vermont and lived in Springfield for the past seven years. He loved fishing and hunting and building his model B hotrod.

He is survived by his children Jodi L. Fazzina, Tracy Dickens, and David J. Fazzina; five grandchildren Arielle, Ethan, Decland, Shian, and David; and one brother Richard Fazzina. He was predeceased by his wife Marlene and one son Marc Fazzina.

A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Davis Memorial Chapel is assisting with arrangements.