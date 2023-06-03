David Hull, 2023

LUDLOW, Vt. – It is with great sadness that family and friends announce the passing of David Hull on May 19, 2023, at the age of 77. He was the beloved son of Maxine Holden Dwinell and Edward Hull, who both predeceased him; father of Michael Hull (Karen) and Andrea Brown; grandfather of Jennifer Fritz (Keith), Olivia Hull, Rachel Shellhammer (Harrison), Shelby Brown, and Emma McAlpine; great-grandfather of Natalie Shellhammer; ex-husband of Barbara Johnston; brother of Stephen Hull (deceased); brother-in-law of Merilyn Kraut (David Wiseman, deceased), and Ricky Kraut; and uncle to Zachary Wiseman.

He will be greatly missed by his loving and caring wife of 45 years, Fay Hull (nee Kraut).

David was born in Ludlo, Vt., and immigrated to Canada in 1971. He worked as a model maker for an architecture firm, and then returned to school to obtain his Bachelor of Commerce degree from Concordia. He pursued a career in real estate. An avid sportsman, he was active in fly fishing, golf, sailing, cycling, and skiing. He was knowledgeable about technology, and very happy to help friends. Stricken with multiple sclerosis in 2003, a cruel and devastating illness, he gradually lost physical and mental capacity. He had had a keen mind that slowly diminished. In spite of his illness and home confinement, his interest in the outside world remained engaged. He continued to enjoy travelling the internet, watching interviews with standup comics such as Don Rickles, Robin Williams, and Billy Crystal, and watching the great Muhammad Ali box. He enjoyed listening to podcasts and music, and watching newscasts, political, and nature programs.

The family would like to thank the staff of the Lakeshore General Hospital for its outstanding care and compassion. Thank you to Annette Clarke for her loving home care over the years. A special thanks to Barbara Johnston for keeping David in the family loop.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Lakeshore General Hospital Pointe-Claire, MS Canada, or a charity of your choice would be welcome.

