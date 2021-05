LUDLOW, Vt. – Full military services for David Hume Pollard, formerly of Ludlow and Springfield, Vt., and also of Hopkins, S.C., will be held at the Pleasant View Cemetery in Ludlow, Vt., May 22, 2021 at 1 p.m. David was born in 1930 in Ludlow to Henry M. and Lillian B. Hume Pollard. David passed away Oct. 10, 2020.