David H. F. Walker, 1938-2025 🇺🇸

CHESTER, Vt. – David H. F. Walker, 87, passed away on March 6, 2025, at Springfield Hospital, with his wife at his side.

Born on Feb. 7, 1938, in Hardwick, Vt., the son of Lawrence B. and Idabell (Cross) Walker, he graduated from Spaulding High School in Barre, Vt., in 1956. He received a Bachelor of Education degree from Plymouth State University of New Hampshire in 1960. He also earned graduate credits from Dartmouth, Plymouth, Keene State, Castelton State College, and Vermont and New Hampshire Community Colleges.

David served eight years in the U.S. Army Reserve.

He taught physical education at South Royalton and Whitingham, Vt., and Cannan, N.H. While at these schools, he also coached soccer, basketball, baseball, and gymnastics. While at Whitingham, he was voted Gymnastic Coach of the Year for the State of Vermont. He also taught in Chester, Vt., and at Fall Mountain Regional High School in Langdon, N.H. While at Fall Mountain, he became chairman of the science department, and an athletic trainer.

David was an Eagle Scout with gold, silver, and bronze leaves.

David was a member of Olive Branch Lodge F&AM #64 in Chester, Vt., and Mount Moriah Lodge F&AM #96 in East Wallingford, Vt. He was also a member of the Valley of Brattleboro 32nd degree. He was a past master of the Olive Branch lodge, and a member of the Sword of Bunker Hill degree. He was also a member of the Past Masters Lodge for District #11 F&AM. He was voted District #11 Citizen of the Year in 2014.

Dave was known locally as the “old sign painter.” For many years, during the summer months, he lettered trucks, painted, and carved signs for local businesses.

He also was a member and officer of Gassetts Grange #326 in Chester, Vt.

He played rhythm guitar for Green Mountain Express country band, and counted that experience as one of his most enjoyable activities.

David was a member of and coordinator of Chester Ambulance for 20 years. He was a Vermont EMT, with paramedic modules in IV and mast trousers. He was also a national registered EMT. David was an instructor in Red Cross First Aid and Vermont EMT. David was a lieutenant in Chester, South Royalton, and Whitingham fire departments.

David was one of the original founders of the Whitingham, Vt., ambulance service. He enjoyed his family, fishing, his model railroad, playing guitar, and many other outdoor activities, including hunting and working outdoors. His family was his pride and joy.

He is survived by his wife Sandra Kimball Walker of 63 years; sons Cameron, of Springfield, Mass., and Scott, of Chester, Vt.; grandchildren Riley Walker McMullan, and Courtney, Jacob, Ian, and Victoria Walker; great-grandchildren Harper Walker, and Delaney and Genevieve McMullan; and his sister Melanie Magwire, of Graniteville. He is predeceased by his parents.

There will be no funeral, per his wishes.