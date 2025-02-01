David G. Joslyn, 1952-2025

BRADFORD, Vt. – David G. Joslyn, 72, of Bradford, Vt., passed away peacefully, from complications of diabetes, with his family by his side, on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025. David was born April 14, 1952, at Camp Kilmer, N.J., the son of Gordon Jr. and Daphne (Beddoe) Joslyn, who predeceased him. He graduated from Bellow Falls High School in Bellows Falls, Vt., in 1972, and from Johnson State College in Johnson, Vt., in 1976, with a teaching degree in special education. He married Barbara Larabee, of Bradford, Vt., on July 7, 1979.

David was a special education teacher at Oxbow High School, and later as the special education coordinator at River Bend Career & Technical Center, for a total of 33 years. He was a beloved teacher of hundreds of students during that time, and remained in close friendships with many of them, and their children and grandchildren, over the years. He volunteered for the Vermont Special Olympics for many years. He also was an EMT, working as a volunteer on the Bradford Fast Squad, and on weekends and summers for Woodsville Ambulance Service in Woodsville, N.H., Upper Valley Ambulance in Fairlee, Vt., and ambulance duties at Bear Ridge Speedway for many years. David was a member of Masonic Charity Lodge #43 in Bradford, Vt.

He was very involved in Bradford Youth Sports, coaching little league baseball teams and the basketball teams that his sons played on. He spent several years coaching junior high girls basketball at Oxbow High School. He was a volunteer ski instructor at Northeast Slopes, where his own sons eventually learned to ski.

His greatest joy was raising and spending time with his sons Matthew and Benjamin. He taught them both to ski, Matt later taking up snowboarding, spending many winter weekends at Northeast Slopes and Dartmouth Skiway. He also golfed with them, and would spend a lot of summer days fishing with them and taking them to Dartmouth Football games, and so much more.

He loved NASCAR, and was looking forward to the 2025 season. He was a certified scuba diver, and with his best friend Joe Truss, spent many hours diving in the lakes and rivers of Vermont, and the ocean in Pemaquid Harbor, Maine. He loved Maine, and spent years vacationing with his family every summer in the York/Ogunquit/Wells/Kennebunkport areas, and special vacations in Pemaquid Harbor, Maine, renting the same house for 30 years with special friends Joe and Linda Truss, and making many friends there.

David is survived by his beloved wife Barbara of 45 years; his two sons Matthew and his partner AnnMarie, and his stepdaughters Hailee and Natalee, of Claremont, N.H., and Benjamin, of Bradford, Vt. He is also survived by his brother, with whom he shared a very wonderful and close relationship – Brian Joslyn (Kathy), nephew Gregory Joslyn (Verna) and their children Abigail and Steven, and nephew Christopher Joslyn, all of Bellows Falls, Vt. He is also survived by his wife’s brothers and sisters Dale Larabee, Don Larabee (Laura), Jon Larabee, and Jac Larabee; sisters-in-law Brenda Clapp (Larry) and Joni Larabee; 16 nieces and nephews; and many great-nieces and great-nephews. He was predeceased by one brother-in-law James Larabee. He loved them all.

Calling hours will be on Friday, Feb. 7, from 6-8 p.m., at Hale Funeral Home, Route 5N, 187 Upper Plain, Bradford, Vt. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, Feb. 8, at 2 p.m., with a reception to follow in the vestry at the Bradford Congregational Church, Main Street, Bradford, Vt. A private burial will be held at the convenience of the family.

Memorial contributions in Dave’s memory can be made to www.specialolympicsvermont.org, or Vermont Special Olympics, 16 Gregory Drive, Suite 2, South Burlington, VT 05403.

Arrangements are in the care of Hale Funeral Home, 187 Upper Plain, Bradford.

Those wishing to express online condolences may do so at www.halefuneralhome.com.