David F. Gould, 1937-2023 🇺🇸

S. HADLEY, Mass. – David F. Gould, 86, of South Hadley, Mass., passed away on Saturday, April 1, 2023. Son of the late Lewis and Mary (Finch) Gould, he was born in Blair, Neb. on March 17, 1937. David proudly served his country as a member of the U.S. Army. He went on to earn his Master’s of Divinity from Pacific School of Religion in Berkley, Calif. He led UCC congregations in Montana, eastern Washington state, Long Island, Kentucky, and Brattleboro and Bellows Falls, Vt., where he and his wife Mary Lou (deceased) lived for close to 35 years. David was involved in the local community of Bellows Falls, including ministering at the United Church of Bellows Falls, acting as town lister for the town of Rockingham, as well as being a trustee of the Rockingham Free Library.

In 2020, David moved to western Massachusetts to start a new life with his new love Marianne Waskelewicz whom he married in November, 2022 at First Church in Ludlow, Mass., where he recently became a member.

David is survived by his wife Marianne, his two children Jonathan Gould (Jennifer Small) and Carla Gould (James Cassidy), and his sister Maureen Williams. He also leaves his grandchildren Sara and Joseph Gould – children of David’s late son Eric Gould – and daughter-in-law Kim Geraghty (Chris Geraghty), and granddaughter Kate, as well as many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service for Dave will be held Saturday, April 15, 2023 at 11 a.m. at First Church of Ludlow, 859 Center St., Ludlow, Mass. Wearing brightly colored clothing is suggested for David’s Celebration. Burial will be private, at the convenience of the family. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the First Church in Ludlow. For more information, please go to www.kapinosmazurfh.com.