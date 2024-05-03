David E. Robarge, 1949-2024

SAXTONS RIVER, Vt. – David E. Robarge of Saxtons River, Vt., passed away peacefully with his family by his side on April 28, 2024, after complications from pulmonary disease. David was born Oct. 24, 1949, in Bellows Falls, Vt. He was the oldest of six children of Richard and Rita (DeMag) Robarge. He graduated from Bellows Falls High School in 1967. After high school, he started working with his father as an apprentice plumber, and eventually took over the family business. In December of 1967, he met the love of his life Maureen Robarge (Waryas), and they married three years later on Dec. 31, 1970, at Saint Charles Church in Bellows Falls, Vt. Together they had four children Becky Bryant (David Jr.) of Springfield, Vt., Joel Robarge (Shana) of Drexel Hill, Pa., Melissa Benson (Adam) of Bellows Falls, Vt., and Joshua Robarge (Nicole) of Alstead, N.H. He enjoyed spending time with his eight grandchildren, teaching them how to “fix” whatever was broken, and passing on “words of wisdom,” whether or not it was elicited. He could be counted on for his wit, and keeping you on your toes. He enjoyed watching birds, feeding his fish, and tinkering.

He is predeceased by his parents; and brothers Richard “Ricky,” Thomas, Lawrence, and Jaime; and a brother-in-law James Waryas.

He is survived by his wife; children; grandchildren David and Branden Bryant, Levi and Eden Robarge, Logan and Elizabeth Benson, and Bryce and Addisyn Robarge; and a brother Clifford Robarge of Windham, Vt.

There will be no calling hours. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Monday, May 6, 2024, at St. Charles Church, at 11 a.m. At a later date, a private interment will be held at the family cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to The American Lung Association 372 Hurricane Lane, Williston, VT 05495.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Fenton and Hennessey Funeral Home, 55 Westminster Street, Bellows Falls, Vt.