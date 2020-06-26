David E. Gould, 1955-2020

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – David E. Gould, 65, passed away Wednesday morning, June 24, 2020 at the Cheshire Medical Center in Keene, N.H., after a long and courageous battle with cancer. He was born March 16, 1955 in Springfield, Vt., the son of Raymond and Barbara (Gates) Gould. He attended schools in Chester and graduated from Green Mountain Union High School in Chester.

Dave’s passions were family, friends, and food. He lived out his passion in his work as an esteemed chef in area restaurants, including his own, for many years, but his greatest joy was in spoiling his friends and family with delicious indulgent food every chance he got. All who knew Dave will remember him as a kind and generous man, a man who would give everything he had, even if it was his very last – his last dollar, his last shirt, his last meal. He was humble and full of gratitude, mentioning several times over the past couple years how thankful he was to have lived such a full and rewarding life, a testament to just how rewarding the act of giving was to him.

He is survived by daughter Jennifer Henning and husband Micheal; sons David Gould and wife Maureen, and Matthew Gould; brother Dale Gould and wife Ellyn; sister Diane Stocker and husband Richard; five grandchildren Benjamin, Isabella, Madison, Mason, and Maya; one great-granddaughter Azaryia; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was predeceased by his parents Raymond and Barbara.

A celebration of life will be planned at a later date, likely in the fall. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made on Dave’s behalf to the grandson of one of his dearest friends, who has recently been diagnosed with cancer at a very young age. Go to www.gf.me/u/x3qh78. Davis Memorial Chapel is assisting with arrangements.