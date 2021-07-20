David E. Files, 1944-2021

HARTLAND, Vt. – The ever-busy hands of David Earl Files, 76, of Hartland, Vt., were suddenly stilled July 14, 2021. David was born Sept. 10, 1944, and grew up in Windsor, Vt. He graduated from Windsor High School in 1962, and joined the U.S. Navy. After service, he returned to Windsor where he married Sheilla Callahan June 12, 1966.

Dave had a varied career; working at Cone Automatic Machine Company, and then for himself as a contractor, real estate agent, and as a landlord. He maintained all his properties and had experience as a builder, a licensed electrician, and a plumber. He worked for many years as an insurance salesman for Bankers’ Life and was once recognized as the top salesperson in the U.S. for that quarter. Dave was an avid collector of real estate, constantly improving properties he owned in Hartland, Windsor, Brownsville, Newark and Morgan, Vt. and in Chiefland, Fla.

Dave had the gift of gab and could talk knowledgeably about many subjects. He loved fishing, nature, and the outdoors. Dave loved to go to auctions, and to dicker over prices. He will be remembered for his sense of humor and the twinkle of fun in his blue eyes, but more importantly than what he did, he will be remembered for the people that he helped along the way. Dave made it a point to help others in the community who were less fortunate. As a mentor to many, he passed on a strong work ethic, valuable DIY skills and drive to everyone he met, and he took pride in teaching each of us how to “do the job right.”

Survivors include his wife Sheilla, his daughters Tammie (Bruce) Putnam of Walpole, N.H., and Chris Files (Andy Saur) and Deb Sleeper (Nate Lindberg) of Hartland, Vt.; and granddaughters, Rachel and Sarah Putnam and Lily Sleeper. Also surviving are siblings, Oren Files Jr., Luella Poindexter, and Dawson Fifield. Dave was predeceased by his parents, Oren and Jean Files, and by siblings Gordon Fifleld, Dolton Fifield, Nellie Banker, and Evelyn LaMontagne.

Services will be held Saturday, July 24, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Knight Funeral Home in Windsor, Vt. A celebration of life will follow at North Hartland Dam on Clay Hill Road and will be held rain or shine.