David Dressel, 1952 – 2023

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – David Dressel, 70, of Springfield, Vt., passed away on Saturday, April 1, at his home.

David was born on Nov. 10, 1952 in Springfield, to the late Granville and Marilyn (Loyd) Dressel. David loved his job at Magic Mountain, and riding his Harley.

He is survived by his brother Mark Dressel of Bellows Falls, Vt., two nieces Melissa LaVoie Greenfield of Mesa, Ariz. and Jennifer LaVoie Trimble of Fayetteville, N.Y., two nephews Travis Dressel of Springfield, Vt. and Tyler Dressel of North Springfield, Vt. He was predeceased by his sister Dixie Dressel LaVoie of Chandler, Ariz.

A celebration of life will take place at a later date. Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield is assisting the family with the arrangements.