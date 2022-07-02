David Chesley, 1940-2022 🇺🇸

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – David F. Chesley, 81, of Henry Street, died June 23, 2022 at the Genesis Lebanon Center. He was born Dec. 2, 1940, in Fairlee, Vt., the son of Nahum Chesley and Ethelyn (Hathaway). He was a 1958 graduate of Bellows Falls High School.

After high school, he went on to study at the Wentworth Institute in Boston, Mass. David served his country in the Vermont Army National Guard. The son of a printer, he worked most of his adult life in local printing and publishing businesses, such as The Model Press, the H.A. Manning Co. – where he was vice president of manufacturing for over 25 years – and as the owner of Freedom Publications until his retirement. David was a member of the Elks, Rotary, the Boy Scouts of America, the Windham County Diversion Board, and the Chamber of Commerce, all in Bellows Falls. He served on the Bellows Falls Junior League Baseball Board for 25 years.

David enjoyed singing in choirs and would often be a soloist at weddings. He was an avid skier, tennis player, and BFUHS boys’ tennis team coach for many years. He enjoyed playing softball in Brattleboro, Putney, and Newfane.

David was married to Sandra Bain, who predeceased him in 2007. He is survived by his two sons, David C. Chesley of Bellows Falls, and Aaron B. Chesley of Brattleboro, as well as his grandchildren, Jacob, Kiana, Mathew, and Sarah Chesley. He also leaves his companion Judy Konesko of Charlestown, N.H.

There will be a service held at the Walpole Congregational Church on Saturday, July 16, at 11 a.m. He will be buried with his wife Sandra in the Rockingham Meeting House Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to Visiting Nurse and Hospice for Vermont and New Hampshire.