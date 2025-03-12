David C. Merrill Jr., 1954-2025 🇺🇸

BENNINGTON, Vt. – David C. Merrill Jr. passed away on March 1, 2025, at the Vermont Veterans Home in Bennington. David was born on April 1, 1954, in Bellows Falls, Vt., to David and Jeanne (Jenks) Merrill. He attended Springfield High School, graduating in 1972. He attended West Point Military Academy, and graduated from Franklin Pierce University. He served in the U.S. Army.

David is survived by his son Keith Merrill, of Davenport, Fla.; and daughter Kristina McKeighan (Jason) and grandson Blake McKeighan, of Rutland, Vt. David was predeceased by his parents, and two brothers Daniel and Bruce Merrill.

Burial will be private.