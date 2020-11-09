David C. Jennings, 1925-2020

CHARLESTOWN, N.H. – David Carl Jennings, 95, of 166 East St., died peacefully Nov. 5, 2020 at his home. He was born Feb. 19, 1925 in Springfield, Mass., to Carl Maurice and Helene Monica Gallagher Jennings.

He attended schools in Burlington and Montpelier, Vt. and Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. He served in the U.S. Army 104th division Timberwolves from 1943-1946. He worked primarily at Hamilton Standard Division, United Aircraft, where he was involved in the Apollo spacesuit project. He enjoyed flying his Taylorcraft airplanes and giving rides to friends and family.

On Aug. 29, 1949, he married Eleanor Louise Joyal. They raised five children: Joseph, Chris, Terri, Paul, and Pete. They had 10 grandchildren.

Services will be held at St. Catherine Catholic Church in Charlestown Tuesday Nov. 10, 2020 at 10 a.m. Graveside services will be at the Fairview Cemetery in Hardwick, Vt., Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020 at 2 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established for Food for the Poor Inc., 6401 Lyons Rd, Coconut Creek, FL 33073. For more information, call 954-427-2222.