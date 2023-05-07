David A. Putnam, 1939-2023 🇺🇸

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – David Arnold Putnam, 84, of Springfield, Vt., passed away Wednesday, Jan. 18, at home with family at his side.

Dave was born Jan. 9, 1939 in Springfield, the son of Clyde Archie and Arline Frances (Wheeler) Putnam. He grew up on Route 5 in Bellows Falls, until moving to Springfield in the late 1940s. He graduated from Springfield High School in 1957. After high school he served in the National Guard from 1957 to 1958 as a civilian occupation machinist at Pratt & Whitney in East Hartford, Conn.

He met his wife of 64 years, Kathleen Marie Domey, in high school. They married Dec. 6, 1958 in Springfield.

Dave started working on The Dutton Farm in Dutton District as an early teenager, when his sister Betty married Marshall. He worked on The Dutton Farm and was considered one of “The Dutton Boys” until the farm closed in 1989. He then worked at Parks and Woolson for 13 years as a machinist. He had other various machinist jobs until his retirement.

Dave drove Bus 13 for over 30 years. Many kids growing up in Springfield at one point in time rode his bus. He was known to make the students mind, and twisted an ear or two in the earlier years. Many individuals over the years have come up to Dave and commented to him about the impact that he had on their lives.

He loved farming, and sailing his Hobie Cat sail boat on Lake Sunapee and then eventually Sebago Lake in Maine, where he and Kay bought lakeside property. They enjoyed spending many summers with family and friends on Sebago Lake, and made many good long-time friends there. He also enjoyed many summers of fishing with his grandson Jason up on the lake.

Dave enjoyed camping, fishing, helping out his neighbors, spending time with his family and friends, and traveling the back roads of Vermont. He loved to tinker on equipment, and could fix almost anything. He touched the lives of many individuals, and will truly be missed by his family and friends.

Dave is survived by his wife Kathleen “Kay”, daughter Lori Ann Clark of Naples, Maine, son David and wife Wendy of Westmoreland, N.H., and grandson Jason Putnam and wife Jessica of Warren, Rhode Island. He is also survived by brother-in-law Kenneth Domey of Charlestown N.H., sister-in-law Susan Domey of Costa Rica, nephew Mark Dutton and niece Cindy Dutton of Springfield, and niece Diana Henderson of Wink, Texas. He was predeceased by his parents, sister Elizabeth “Betty” and brother-in-law Marshall Dutton, and sister-in-law Beverly Domey.

The immediate family would like to extend our greatest appreciation to Dave’s nephew Mark Dutton for his love, support, and all the care and compassion he gave Dave over the last three months, and to Bayada Hospice nurses Daniel and Matthew, Social Worker Melissa, and Spiritual Counselor Lucy.

A graveside service will be held June 3 at 1 p.m., at the Oakland Cemetery in Springfield, Vt.

Davis Memorial Chapel is assisting with the arrangements.