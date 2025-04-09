Danny C. Clemons, 1943-2025 🇺🇸

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Danny C. Clemons, of Bellows Falls, Vt., passed away at his home in Bellows Falls, surrounded by his family, after a very brief illness. He was born in McAlester, Okla., to Wilfred (Bill) Clemons and Lorene (Franklin) Clemons, on Sept. 15, 1943, while his father was stationed there during World War II.

Danny moved back to Vermont after the war, and grew up in Chester, where he graduated from Chester High School in 1962. He played sports in school, and loved hunting and fishing. He joined the U.S. Army in 1964, and returned home in 1967. Danny was a sharpshooter in the Army, and won many NRA youth shooting championships. He was the quintessential Vermonter, who loved history, particularly Vermont history. He was an avid collector of old postcards and antiques.

Danny is survived by his two daughters Jessica Boynton and her husband Scott, and Danielle Clemons and her partner Tracey; and his former wife Judy Nadeau Lidie, with whom he remained close. Danny had one special granddaughter, Grace, named after his Nana. He was predeceased by his parents.

There will be no services.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Fenton and Hennessey Funeral Home, 55 Westminster Street, Bellows Falls, Vt.