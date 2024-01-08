Daniel Putnam, 1949-2023

CHARLESTOWN, N.H. – Daniel Putnam of Sam Putnam Road died on Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023, at Valley Regional Hospital in Claremont, N.H. He was born June 2, 1949, in Springfield, Vt., son of Harvey and Barbara (Fowler) Putnam. Daniel attended Vilas High School, and graduated from Fall Mountain Regional High School. He received his associate degree from Manchester Technical College. Daniel worked for many years at Dean Hill Saab, and later for Green Mountain Power. Following his retirement, he enjoyed working on his farm and spending time with family outdoors. Daniel was a former member of the Rotary and Jaycees in Charlestown, N.H.

Survivors include his sons Aaron and his partner Sara, Travis and his wife Beth, and Sam and his wife Ashley; his brother Brian and wife Edie; his grandchildren Zane, Ajlyn, Wesley, Mia, and Aiden; as well as three great-grandchildren.

Daniel was predeceased by his parents, his brother John Putnam, and sister Sandra Davis.

There will be a private gathering of family and friends. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date and time.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Fenton and Hennessey Funeral home in Bellows Falls, Vt.