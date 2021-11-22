Daniel Murray, 1992-2021

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Kid-brother and part-time philosopher, Daniel “Danny” Murray, 29, passed away Nov. 17, 2021 after struggling with an especially pernicious schizophrenic episode that ended with the loss of his life due to a fatal self-inflicted injury. His family and friends are deeply saddened by his passing and will miss him dearly.

Danny was born in New Haven, Conn., Feb. 15, 1992 and lived most of his childhood in West Haven, Conn. After moving to Weathersfield, Vt., with his mother in 2006, he attended Springfield High School followed by Vermont Technical College where he studied to be a contractor like his stepfather. Danny was a kind, thoughtful soul who was always willing to help out when needed and enjoyed striking up a conversation with anyone who had an ear to lend.

When not working, he could be found up at Shadow Lake in Concord, Vt., fishing or playing his guitar on the dock. Danny loved the peacefulness and nostalgia of his grandfather’s property where he spent many summer vacations as a child. Like his father, Danny was musically inclined and enjoyed sharing his guitar riffs and cover songs of Blink 182 on his Facebook page. He also loved to philosophize about life, existence, love, and family, often finding positive meanings and signs where others wouldn’t think to look. Above all else, Danny loved his family and enjoyed spending time with them and doing things for them, whether it was bringing his mom flowers every Mother’s Day without fail, helping Doni around the house or camp, putting together Kieran’s presents the night before Christmas, guiding Brianna as she put a worm on her fishhook, showing off some dance skills at his cousin’s wedding, or just roasting marshmallows around a campfire with everyone.

Danny was predeceased by his brother Brian Murray, father Dean Murray, and both maternal and paternal grandparents. He is survived by his mother and stepfather Kathy and Donald Brochu; sister Deanna (Ryan) Martin, nephew Kieran Martin, sister Eileen Murray, future sister-in-law Kristin Gayda, niece Brianna Murray, stepsister Jodi (Tony) Bushway, stepbrother Jennis Brochu, and a number of aunts, uncles, and cousins.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate to the Vermont chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness in Danny’s name: www.namivt.org. For more information about schizophrenia, please visit www.nami.org/About-Mental-Illness/Mental-Health-Conditions/Schizophrenia.

Family and friends may call at the Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield, Vt., Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, from 12-2 p.m. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. at the Chapel. Reverend Gerry Piper will officiate.

Burial will follow in the Weathersfield Bow Cemetery.