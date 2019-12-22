Daniel J. Keefe, 1922-2019

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Daniel J. Keefe, 97, of Westminster Street, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019. He was born May 31, 1922, the son of Daniel and Blanche (Davis) Keefe. He was a graduate of Bellows Falls High School Class of 1940.

Dan proudly served in the Army under General Patton during World War II and worked as a member of the Big Red 1. He was in the first assault troop to cross the Rhine River into Germany. After his return from the war, he married Josephine Fuller Jan. 26, 1946, a marriage lasting more than 73 years.

Dan worked in maintenance at Central Elementary School and as sexton of Immanuel Church where he was known for creating beautiful flower gardens around the church property. He coached the Elks little league team for six years. Upon retiring from coaching, he became an avid golfer belonging to Hooper Country Club for more than 40 years. During his time as a member of Hooper, he developed and maintained the beautiful flowerbeds around the course. He was also a member of the American Legion Post 37.

Surviving are his bride, Josephine Keefe; three sons Eric (Molly) of North Carolina, Terry (Ruth) of Bellows Falls, and Kevin (Corrinne) of Bellows Falls; grandchildren Kelly Keefe, Katie Keefe, Michael (Wendy) Keefe, Marianne Keefe, Amanda (Jason) Breakstone, Jennifer (Ryan) Pelletier; and seven great-grandchildren Erin, Lauren, and Daniel Keefe, Laila and Juliette Breakstone, and Jaxon and Reece Pelletier, all whom he loved dearly.

There will be a graveside service in the Vermont Veterans Cemetery in Randolph, Vt. at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of Fenton & Hennessey Funeral Home.