Dana Owen Brooks, 1953-2022

WINDSOR, Vt. – Dana Owen Brooks, 69, passed away peacefully Oct. 15, 2022 at Grafton County Nursing Home in Woodsville, N.H. with family by his side.

Dana was born in Windsor, Vt. on April 19, 1953 with his middle name honoring the physician who helped bring him into the world. A lifelong resident of the Upper Valley, he mostly lived his life in Windsor, Vt. and Cornish, N.H., and graduated from Windsor High School with the Class of 1971.

Dana was hard working and smart with the mind of an engineer. Following high school, he worked for Cone Blanchard Machine Company and in jobs that required analytical skills and attention to detail.

Described as “mysterious” in his younger years, those who knew Dana saw a man who was shy, eloquent, humble, intelligent, and kind. He had a great respect for nature and wildlife, and a passion for the outdoors, having been a masterful archer and expert angler. He was familiar with every river, lake, and pond up and down Vermont and New Hampshire.

Dana is survived by his brother, Alan Brooks and wife Lorraine Brooks; nephew, Alan Michael Brooks; and many cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, Roger and June (Davis) Brooks; brother, Michael Brooks; grandmother, Dorothy Brooks; and his friend, Babe.

A private ceremony will be held for family members at a future date. A lifelong animal lover, those who wish to honor Dana are encouraged to donate to a rescue charity or take a walk in a favored spot in nature.

