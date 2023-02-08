SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Dale Henningsen was born in Laramie, Wyo. His family lived in Wyoming, Montana, and Idaho before settling in Livermore, Calif. in 1962. He attended Granada High School where he played basketball and his passion… baseball. He even pitched once in the minor leagues!

In 1979, he married his first wife, Mary Ruth Raisner (currently of Spring Creek, Nev.). They lived in Silver Springs, Nev. where he worked for the Hanna Mining Company. They were blessed by the birth of three beautiful daughters and later after a move to Keene, N.H., they welcomed their son to the family. In Keene, he worked at MPB, Markem, and finally Timken, from where he retired in 2019. He met his wife Aggie in 2007. They married in 2019 in Bellows Falls, Vt. Dale spent many years as a pitcher in the Keene Softball League. He also competed in darts in both the Keene Pub and the Gardner Massachusetts Dart Leagues. He loved riding motorcycles and enjoyed going to Laconia Bike week. He was a helping hand and friendly face as well at Wellwood Orchards, Aggie’s family farm. He spent his life striving to make people know he cared and that he was thankful for them.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Fenton and Hennessey Funeral Home, 55 Westminster St., Bellows Falls, Vt. Saturday, Feb. 11, from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Fenton and Hennessey Funeral Home, Bellows Falls, Vt. www.fentonandhennessey.com.